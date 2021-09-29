Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 59,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 321,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 767,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,696 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030,008. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

