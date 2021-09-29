Advisor Partners LLC Sells 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $859.63. 6,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,118. The company has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $901.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $858.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $552.37 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

