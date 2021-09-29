Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 1,414 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.34. 38,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,656. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

