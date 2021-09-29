Advisor Partners LLC Has $12.03 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

