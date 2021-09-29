Advisor Partners LLC Buys 2,165 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 90.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 22,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 469,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.