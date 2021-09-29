Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.51. 83,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

