Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $8,792,115. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.54 on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 317,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,907. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

