Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 838 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ozon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth about $691,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Ozon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,821,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of OZON opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.65.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

