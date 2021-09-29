Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $149.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.10.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

