Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

MGIC stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.40. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

