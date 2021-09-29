Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $4,241,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $11,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

GENI stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

