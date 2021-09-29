Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,151 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

