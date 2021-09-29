Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,560 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Sprott stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $953.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

