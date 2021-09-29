AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Announces — Dividend of $0.13

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

ASIX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 163,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,785. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

