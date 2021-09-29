Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,818 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $238,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,914 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 119,681 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $576.92. 21,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,496. The company has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.80. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

