Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen Sells 42 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46.

On Friday, July 23rd, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $578.77 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $275.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.34 and a 200-day moving average of $561.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

