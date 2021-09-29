adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $156.30 on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

