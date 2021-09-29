Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.37

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.89. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 54,113 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $171,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

