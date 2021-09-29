ACoconut Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $510,178.12 and approximately $53,549.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00056180 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

