Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acerinox to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Acerinox stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

