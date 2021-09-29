Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Accuray by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accuray by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Accuray by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Accuray by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $359.68 million, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

