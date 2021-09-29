Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,702 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $142,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,842. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.81 and its 200 day moving average is $302.34. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

