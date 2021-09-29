Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Insider Sells £94,279.68 in Stock

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 6,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.07), for a total value of £94,279.68 ($123,177.01).

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,476 ($19.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,466.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,434.34. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

