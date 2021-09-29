AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.42. 242,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

