9,148 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Itron by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,013 shares of company stock worth $1,125,152. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.66, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

