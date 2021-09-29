89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETNB. Raymond James lowered their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.82, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $403.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.8% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

