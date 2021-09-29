8,997 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,997 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,894,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,800,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.82. 6,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 168.42, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.23 and a 1-year high of $515.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

