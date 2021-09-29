8,811 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

