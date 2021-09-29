7,500 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. 5,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,748. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

