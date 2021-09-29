$75.14 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report $75.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.14 million and the lowest is $73.30 million. Wingstop reported sales of $63.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $297.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.20 million to $301.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $353.81 million, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WING. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Wingstop stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.54. 10,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,195. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.11, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

