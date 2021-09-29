7,344 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,147,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

Shares of URI opened at $362.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.06 and a 200-day moving average of $328.08. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

