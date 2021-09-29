$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $7.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $9.50 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBRV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 3,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $589.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

