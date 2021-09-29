$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $7.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $9.50 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBRV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 3,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $589.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.