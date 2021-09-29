6,547 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 275,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.