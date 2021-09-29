$61.45 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $61.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.75 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $280.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $284.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Several research firms have commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,809. The stock has a market cap of $714.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.