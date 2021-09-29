$61.45 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $61.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.75 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $280.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $284.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Several research firms have commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,809. The stock has a market cap of $714.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.