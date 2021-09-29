$5.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce sales of $5.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $5.27 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after buying an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

