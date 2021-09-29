47,567 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

