459 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.