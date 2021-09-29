$4.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the highest is $4.45. KLA posted earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.42. 12,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,036. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.10 and a 200 day moving average of $325.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,973. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

