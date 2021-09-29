36,807 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

