3,623 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 592.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after buying an additional 1,706,489 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $52,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 292,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after buying an additional 273,912 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

