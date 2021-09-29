33,171 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,759,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.