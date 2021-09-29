329,434 Shares in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 329,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Sorrento Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SRNE stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

