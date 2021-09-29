$292.72 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $292.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.05 million. GoPro posted sales of $280.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,769,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.