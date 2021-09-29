28,104 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.