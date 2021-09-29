26,465 Shares in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPZM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

EPZM opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $535.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

