24,000 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUK shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

