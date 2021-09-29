$22.84 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post $22.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.91 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $7.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $89.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $36.96 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.