21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $17.67

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $17.19. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 8,154 shares.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 310.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 50.1% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,474,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 492,180 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

