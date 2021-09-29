212 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,194.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,240.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,209.02.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

