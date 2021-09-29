$2.26 EPS Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.22. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

